The second half of Walla Walla County property taxes for this year are due Monday, with no extensions.
Though tax payments can still be made in person at the Walla Walla County Treasurer’s Office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, staff recommends people use other options to be safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, county Treasurer Gordon Heimbigner said.
Property taxpayers can pay online via electronic check for free, or by debit or credit payments where service fees apply. Payments can also be made over the phone and by mail, according to a release.
Mailed property tax payments for the 2020 bill must be postmarked by Monday to avoid interest charges and penalties added to the tax bill.
When mailing a payment, taxpayers should include their second-half tax coupon that was mailed with the first-half coupon early this year. If no coupon is available, visit the county’s website to verify the exact amount due.
Officials ask that the payer's property tax account number be written on checks or money orders to ensure the payment is posted to the correct account. Sending cash through the mail is discouraged.
Property owners can mail their property taxes to the Walla Walla County Treasurer’s Office, P.O. Box 777, Walla Walla, WA, 99362.
Another way to pay is using the property tax drop box behind the Walla Walla County Courthouse, 315 W. Main St., or behind College Place City Hall.
Call the Walla Walla County Assessor’s Office at 509-524-2560 for information on senior citizen exemption and deferral programs.