Walla Walla County residents can report flood damage to a call center opened today for possible help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Small Business Administration.
County and state officials are gathering damage estimates to request help from the federal agencies, according to a county release.
If enough damage occurred, it is possible people can receive grants from FEMA and low-interest loans.
Any flood loss can be reported, including being isolated from having no road access. Those who do not intend to ask for government help are encouraged to report damages to help others, the release stated, so an accurate damage assessment for the county can be made.
Owners, renters and business owners can call the county's Disaster Call Center at 509-524-2913 by Feb. 21 for possible help.
Three operators are available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. If lines are busy or if it's after hours, residents can leave their contact information.