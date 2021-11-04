Walla Walla County planners are one step closer to the development of a roundabout at the intersection of Wallula Avenue and South Gose Street.
In order to build out the roundabout, county planners need to acquire right of way around the project, but the Public Works Department does not have the personnel available to conduct that acquisition work, according to county staff.
Walla Walla County commissioners voted unanimously Monday, Nov. 1, to sign a contract with Epic Land Solutions, a Portland-based consulting firm. Epic Land Solutions will be paid $60,000 to provide right of way acquisition services for the county on Wallula Avenue and to assist in the process of receiving certification for the project from the Washington Department of Transportation.
