The Washington state Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of an infectious E. coli strain in multiple counties, including one case in Walla Walla County, officials said Wednesay, May 12.
The county's Department of Community Health confirmed the case Wednesday afternoon.
Interim director for Community Health, Nancy Wenzel, said DOH notified the county of the issue Tuesday. Wenzel said a more in-depth conversation will be had with DOH officials Thursday.
"(We're having) a call with the Department of Health tomorrow to be brought up to speed," Wenzel said Wednesday.
Wenzel said DOH will be investigating the outbreak and trying to find its source.
According to a release from DOH, the source is possibly produce-based.
In addition to the Walla Walla County case, there were also singular cases in Benton and Snohomish counties and three cases in King County.
The first case was noted by investigators on March 9 and the most recent case developed April 21.
Wenzel said she hadn't been told yet when the Walla Walla County case was confirmed.
According to the release, investigators are only reporting the cases that are "genetically linked" and local health officials may end up reporting more cases.
DOH reported one case in the outbreak in a person age 0-9, two cases in people age 10-19, one case in someone age 20-29, one person age 30-39, and one person age 70-79.
Three people have been hospitalized in connection to the outbreak and one person did end up developing hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication that can arise from E. coli infection, the release noted.
The infection can damage the kidneys and other organs.
E. coli bacteria are actually common in intestines of humans and animals, officials said, but certain strains can be infectious.
This strain is known as O157:H7.
Wenzel said recommendations from DOH officials in the release should be closely followed in order to combat any spreading of the strain.
Those recommendations are:
- Wash your hands carefully with soap after using the toilet, changing a child’s diaper, handling raw meat or touching farm animals.
- Do not eat raw beef or raw or under-cooked hamburger or other ground meat products. Cook all ground beef to 160 degrees F.
- Keep ready-to-eat foods, like raw vegetables, away from raw meat.
- Rinse fresh produce under running water before cutting or eating. Scrub the surface of the produce in the running water as much as possible.
- Drink only pasteurized milk and fruit juices.
- Wash kitchen utensils and counter tops with soap and water after they touch raw meat.
- If you have diarrhea, do not swim in pools or lakes and do not prepare food for others. Keep children in diapers out of pools and lakes.
- Avoid swallowing water when swimming or playing in lakes, ponds, streams and pools.
Officials said the symptoms of an E. coli infection include diarrhea, stomach cramps and bloody stools, but there is usually no fever.
Wenzel said anyone who is experiencing the symptoms should schedule an appointment with their doctor right away.