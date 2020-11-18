The Walla Walla County Rural Library District has closed all of its branches to quarantine until Nov. 30 due to possible COVID-19 exposure, Executive Director Rhonda Gould announced in an email Wednesday.
Digital services, WiFi outside of library buildings and online programming will continue, she said.
The district operates five libraries around Walla Walla County.
This is the second time the library district has had to alter services due to exposure to the coronavirus.
In August, the district closed two of its branches for two weeks when a staff member who worked in both locations tested positive for COVID-19.