Walla Walla-area home builders expect housing prices to go up due to a new round of energy-efficiency standards going into effect Monday.
New homes and buildings throughout Washington state must meet the standards.
The 2018 edition of the energy code, which presents the new standards, was supposed to be adopted in 2019 but was delayed, said Jon Rickard, community development director for College Place.
The new standards will add costs ranging from $2,500 to $15,000 or more to home prices depending on size and what builders decide to do to meet the standards, according to Jeff Losey, executive director of the Home Builders Association of Tri-Cities and Walla Walla.
The Washington Energy Code Act directs the State Building Code Council to adopt rules that help achieve building zero fossil-fuel greenhouse gas emission homes and buildings by 2031, according to the Council. Its statutory direction from the Legislature is to achieve a 70% reduction in annual net energy over energy codes adopted in 2006.
The codes are updated every three years. The new code is not the first to prioritize cleaner energy, but it is the first to include carbon as a compliance measure instead of using energy efficiency, according to Stoyan Bumbalov, the Council's new managing director.
“The code also contains a (fuel normalization table) that modifies the number of credits a project needs to get based on whether the primary heating fuel source is gas, electric resistance, or a heat pump solution,” he said. “This incentivizes both higher efficiency and a cleaner fuel source.”
There is no getting around the new standards as local jurisdictions have a responsibility to enforce them and are subject to audits of building permits, Rickard said.
“We don’t want the liability on us,” he said. “We take it seriously.”
Although the new standards are dramatically more expensive and will raise new home prices, buyers will save on energy costs.
The changes also come at a time of already rising housing costs due to higher lumber prices attributed to COVID-19 pandemic delays.
“The cost of building a home just on the materials side has gone up exponentially since last spring, and we’re back up at those levels again,” Losey said.
“It makes it extremely difficult to say that we’re going to be able to continue to have affordable homes, entry-level homes coming into the market when the cost of regulations on the price of those homes just keeps pushing it up.”
Ryan Jennings, operations director from Hayden Homes, said the company is doing what it can to make homes affordable with the new standards.
Area median income in College Place is around $50,000 a year. Homebuyers with this income can afford about a $250,000 home, Jennings said. However, the median home price is closer to $315,000.
The current deficit in housing affordability is almost $70,000 without the added costs of the new standards, he said.
In Walla Walla, the area median income is about $64,297 which equates to a $266,000 affordable home price, but the new home average is about $479,549, he said.
“Our direct costs are going to be going off significantly and that is probably going to equate to about a $16,000 budget increase to our homeowners,” Jennings said.
Hayden Homes chose to use an electric heat pump as the primary heat source instead of using a natural gas furnace as in past years. It will also use a heat pump water heater for homes under 1,500 square feet, he said.
Homes can still use natural gas for a fireplace or gas stove, but he said it wouldn’t be the primary heat source. Larger homes will require additional newer technology to meet the standards.
In adopting the code, the Council debated over the recommendations for the number of credits needed from the efficiency measures for each residential building, and adopted a smaller amount for homes under 1,500 square feet, Bumbalov said.
“The Council’s task is to meet the energy efficiency and other requirements with the lowest overall cost of meeting those goals,” he said.
Losey said solar panels might be a good option for some homes in Tri-Cities and Walla Walla because of the average of 300 days of sunshine each year.
“There's opportunities for these homes to generate quite a bit in solar power to support themselves,” he said.
Jennings, however, said solar panels are too expensive for average home buyers at this point.
“It’s a really difficult conversation to say, ‘Ok we’re going to add $30,00-$40,000 in direct cost just for solar panels on your house,’” he said.
Jennings said the cost payback period is probably in the 15-20 year range.
Said Rickard: “From my perspective, a more energy-efficient home, that's a good thing, right? Better for the environment, better for climate change, but it comes at a cost.”