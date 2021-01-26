The Walla Walla County Republican Party Central Committee selected its officers and laid out its map for the next two years.
County Republican Chair Shane Laib said the committee will have meetings online every fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
The party is required by state law to reorganize its central committee every two years.
At the Jan. 4 Zoom meeting, Laib was selected as chair for the 2021-22 biennium and Claire Valente was named vice chair. Roy Elia and Wendi Kregger were selected as state committee members, Debbie Zalaznik was named treasurer and Morgan Erwin will serve as secretary.
Various precinct committee officers around the county, elected during the 2020 general election, were officially seated.
Laib said the Central Committee's work is to form county party's platform, vet candidates for elective office vacancies and overall build support for the Republican Party and its values.
In the future, the Central Committee will also run local caucuses and send delegates to the state Republican convention, Laib said.
Laib said additional support is welcome to fill committees within the Walla Walla County Republican Party, including its executive board and the Central Committee.
Questions can be sent via email at wwcountygop@gmail.com or more information is available at wallawallacountygop.com.