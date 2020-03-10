Walla Walla Emergency Services Communications, the county's 911 dispatch call center, announced today it has updated its device location data for 911 calls from callers with Apple and Android phones, and more.
Until now, WESCOM has had "fairly accurate" location services from the state, center manager Steven Ruley told the U-B this morning. But a week ago, the department switched to the free RapidSOS Clearinghouse Portal, he said, which gives dispatchers more accurate locations for callers.
Phones with iOS 12 and 4.0 or higher operating systems, as well as apps such as Uber and devices like MedicAlert, provide more accurate device location to dispatchers, according to a release.
Ruley said the announcement was delayed to give dispatchers time to work with the system. He also said "quite a bit of the country is slowly converting to RapidSOS ... It's a fairly new thing as far as our state."
Columbia County has had the New York-based system since at least last fall, and other counties are following suit. That's in part because the nation's 50-year-old 911 infrastructure was designed for landlines, the release stated, and provides little data.
Additionally, RapidSOS is secure, free and has no commitment, according to the release. The program provides "rich situational data for calls through the secure, web-based tool," according to the portal's website.
Ruley said the portal is another tool in WESCOM's belt and may will be updated within the next month.
"WESCOM continually seeks to implement 911 technology tools that will improve emergency response for constituents," the release stated. "Despite significant improvements in the Washington state NG911 (Next Generation 911) system, dispatchers can always use more accurate location information of callers."