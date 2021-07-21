Two donations from local organizations will allow for the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office to purchase a drone that can help relay radio transmissions to remote locations in the county.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, the Walla Walla Sheriff's Foundation gave a grant of $9,000 and the Wildhorse Foundation provided a grant of $10,000 to purchase the equipment.
"We are extremely grateful to both (foundations) for their support," the release stated. "Their support helps in the vision to make Walla Walla County the safest county in the nation."
According to the release, the issue at hand is radio transmissions from the WESCOM dispatch center are "problematic or, in some cases, impossible" to pin down in certain "dead spots" in the northern reaches of the county and certain mountainous areas.
The $19,000 will help the department research the best drone for their needs and purchase it.
The drone — or unmanned aerial vehicle — will need to be able to lift a radio repeater and fly up to 200 feet in the air with a power line tethered to it.
The UAV would relay the transmissions to the nearest tower from the dead spot during emergency situations such as a wildfire, medical emergency or armed stand off.
There's no timeline yet for when the drone could be operational. The department will conduct research first.