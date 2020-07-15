Walla Walla County elections office revamps for upcoming votes

The Walla Walla County Elections Office is gearing up for upcoming votes — including the August primary in just over under three weeks — with a move, upgrades and the addition of another full-time employee.
The upgrades were among things announced at last week’s county commissioner meeting while Karen Martin, county auditor, was discussing budget amendments, including her office’s use of grants totaling $295,744 from the county's national coronavirus relief funds, which includes Help America Vote Act funds, “made available to states to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus for the 2020 federal election cycle,” according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission website.
Martin said her office, which includes the elections office, has planned since last year to move the processing portion of the work from the Environmental Health Department building to room 203 of the Walla Walla County Courthouse, the former county commissioners' office.
“It’s just been an inconvenience to have part of the office across the street,” she said.
Last week, she also was approved to purchase security cameras, at a total of $13,000, including storage of surveillance of elections. Footage of local election processing must be kept for 60 days, she said, while federal election video must be kept for 22 months, according to local and federal law.
She also received permission to hire a new, full-time employee to help with recent legislation requiring voter pamphlets to be provided in all counties statewide as well as same-day registration. The employee's salary and job description has yet to be determined, she said
Other items, such as sneeze guards needed during the COVID-19 pandemic, already have been purchased, Martin said, while other things, such as monitors outside the office and security doors, have yet to be received.
Primary ballots should arrive by mail by this Friday, the beginning of the 18-day primary voting period.
The Washington primary is Aug. 4, with certified results due from the Secretary of State’s office by Aug. 21.
Write-in candidates have until Thursday to file, or they will pay a fee for the August primary.