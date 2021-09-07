Walla Walla County officials are considering lowering the speed limit on Beet Road, a rural road outside of the city of College Place that runs from Frog Hollow Road to the Washington-Oregon state line.
The speed limit on Beet Road is currently 50 mph, according to the county’s code of ordinances. A public hearing to consider reducing the speed limit on Beet Road was set for 10:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, in the County Commissioner’s Chambers, the Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday, Sept. 7. A specific reduced speed limit being considered was not provided.
Remote public testimony can also be given by calling 1-408-418-9388 and entering access code 146 784 0290. Participation is also possible via Webex at ubne.ws/beetroad.