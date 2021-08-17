Walla Walla County Commissioner office

The Walla Walla County Commissioners Office is closed to the public until further notice due to an unspecified COVID-19 exposure, Commissioner Jenny Mayberry said Monday, Aug. 16.

The meeting room remained open to the public, but the offices are otherwise closed, Mayberry said.

The Board of Commissioners restarted in-person meetings in July, but commissioners attended Monday’s meeting via video conferencing software due to the exposure, according to a county clerk. During Monday's meeting, both Mayberry and Commissioner Todd Kimball alluded to meetings last week that had to be canceled as a result of coronavirus concerns.

Mayberry declined to specify whether a commissioner or anyone else in the office had tested positive for the coronavirus, claiming medical privacy. The county clerks did not respond to a request for clarification.

