As elk calves continue to die at an alarming rate in the Blue Mountains, in large part due to predation by mountain lions, the Walla Walla County commissioners have asked for the cougar hunting season to be extended.
In a Dec. 27 letter to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the commissioners requested that cougar-hunting season remain open until March 31 “to allow as many cougars as possible be removed from our Blue Mountains.”
In their letter, the commissioners referenced a recent study by the department that monitored elk herds in the mountain range. Out of 125 elk calves that were monitored by radio collars, only 11 were still alive by mid-November 2021.
Seventy-four of the deaths were attributed to predation, including 54 believed to have been killed by mountain lions.
“We feel by extending the cougar season to March 31, 2022, it will be a small step forward in helping with the elk population,” the commissioners wrote.
In a Dec. 30 response, Steve Pozzanghera, regional director of Region 1 for the department’s Eastern Region, wrote that the hunting season remained open because so few cougars have been hunted thus far.
In Washington, hunters with a hunting license and a cougar transport tag can hunt a cougar in specific areas, Pozzanghera said in an interview. For each of the three areas in the Blue Mountains, hunting guidelines allow for 12-16% of the cougar population in that area to be hunted, ranging from five to nine animals.
This guideline is set to maintain current cougar populations in those areas and is based on intensive research by the department of Fish and Wildlife, he said.
By Dec. 31, the department can close the cougar season if those hunting guidelines have been met. But as of Dec. 30, only eight cougars had been harvested between the three hunting areas, which was well below those guidelines.
As things stand, the hunting season could continue until March 31, which is a hard cutoff point for cougar hunting, Pozzanghera said. If harvest guidelines are met before then, the season may close earlier.
With growing concerns that cougar populations may be impacting the health of Blue Mountain elk herds, and the 2021 cougar harvest well below what the agency considers maintenance levels, the Department of Fish and Wildlife may consider updating its rules to encourage additional hunting, Pozzanghera said.
“There’s certainly been a lot of discussion about potential management actions, if in fact it was determined that cougars are a limiting factor on the Blue Mountain elk population,” he said.
This could include using hounds to track cougars and increase hunting success, he said. However, those conversations are ongoing, and there is reportedly significant disagreement within the agency as to how best to protect elk populations.
