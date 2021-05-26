Walla Walla County commissioners voted unanimously to adopt new residential development standards for urban residential uses in Burbank’s Urban Growth Area. The vote was more than two years in the making.
The new development standards implement three separate zoning districts within the Burbank Urban Growth Area (UGA). They also adopt new manufactured home park standards and allow developers a density bonus of six dwelling units per acre if a public benefit is provided in the subdivision like open space or improved pedestrian connectivity.
This replaces the existing Burbank Residential District with three single-family residential zoning districts and puts the lowest density zoning district possible, R-96, approximately three dwelling units per acre, in the undeveloped areas of the UGA.
The new manufactured home park standards include screening and open space requirements, maintenance upkeep, a minimum manufactured home park space size of 4,200 square feet and an expected density of seven dwelling units per acre, according to Community Development Department Director Lauren Prentice.
These changes are in response to the potential for new residential development due to the installation of a water and sewer system in the Burbank UGA and previously having no regulations placing a limit on the density of new residential development in Burbank, she said.
“It was a lot of work and probably one of the longest land-use decisions I’ve been involved in my 15 years, but I think everybody involved did a great job,” Commissioner Greg Tompkins said before the new standards were adopted at the virtual meeting Monday, May 24.
Commissioner Todd Kimball echoed his statement.
“I think we came up with a solution that everyone’s happy with,” he said.
When the new standards were presented to the public for a final comment period on May 17 at the commissioners virtual meeting, many residents gave feedback to the commissioners saying they would prefer the public benefit option for developers allow six dwelling units per acre as opposed to eight.
Commissioners changed the dwelling units per acre allowed to six for the public benefit option.
Before the vote Monday, Walla Walla County did not have any current regulations that limit the density of new residential development in Burbank.
Overall, the county had the option not to implement any new standards, called option 1, only retain one zoning district with a density limit, called option 2, or implement three separate zoning districts, option 3. Both options 2 and 3 would include adopting new manufactured home park standards and the density bonus for a public benefit.
“Prior to the Planning Commission public hearing, based on feedback from the public during and after the public informational meeting, option 3B was added,” according to county documents.
“Option 3B, like option 3A, would result in mixed residential zoning in the Burbank UGA utilizing the same districts as are utilized within the other UGAs. Option 3B flipped the zoning in the middle and outer areas of the UGA so that the lowest density zoning district possible (R-96) would be applied in the undeveloped areas of the UGA.”
Prentice said the planning commission voted unanimously for option 3B.
“What we’ve heard from the public is they want to see, in terms of new development in that area that's undeveloped, they want to see low density. So option 3B with the R-96 (zoning) in the outermost area is the lowest density that we can do,” Prentice said.
Limiting the density below three dwelling units per acre was considered, but it could not be adopted in the area due to a county policy and restraints of the Washington State Growth Management Act, county documents stated.
An interim ordinance limiting residential development in Burbank was extended several times for various reasons since August 2018. It is set to expire at the end of May, and these new development standards fulfill the work plan initiated with the ordinance, making the ordinance no longer necessary.
“While I know that this process has gone on for a long time, I believe at the end of the day, the county has listened to the residents of Burbank and provided an amicable solution to their concerns,” Tompkins said.