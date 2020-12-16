Cities in the Walla Walla Valley are seeking community feedback on the most needed types of housing.
People wanting to participate must complete a survey by Dec. 28.
Walla Walla, College Place, Waitsburg and Dayton received a $110,000 grant from the Department of Commerce to develop a Regional Housing Action Plan last year.
"The plan will build on locally adopted housing policies and will identify new actions to address affordable housing within each community," a city of Walla Walla release stated.
Survey results will aid policy development and provide data on housing demographics and various housing struggles communities face.
A draft plan will be developed and presented to the various city councils by the second quarter of 2021, Walla Walla Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain said.
The draft is expected to be complete by June 2021.