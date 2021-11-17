The Walla Walla Board of County Commissioners on Monday, Nov. 15, authorized the dispersal of a little over $72,000 in funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act for infrastructure improvements in Prescott and Waitsburg, as well as premium pay for certain employees of the county health department.
Waitsburg was awarded $30,000 for a new digital GIS map of the city’s water, waste and stormwater systems. Currently, the city uses hand drawn maps for these systems, said city administrator Randy Hinchcliffe in a brief interview. The new digital system will allow for city workers to update and correct the maps in real time.
The new maps are expected to cost a total of around $60,000, the remainder of which will be paid out of the city’s water and sewer fund, which is made up primarily of utility fees for those services, Hinchcliffe said.
Prescott was awarded $11,000 for a surge protection system on equipment at the city’s well. The city’s pump system is sometimes hit by lightning, causing electrical shorts and the failure of the pumps, which causes water levels to drop in the well and for water to be cut off in the city, Mayor Ricky Boualapha said in a brief interview.
The city will also use these funds to install an alert system that will notify city staff if there is a failure causing water levels to drop, according to the request for funding.
Finally, the county commissioners approved $31,400 in premium pay for “certain health department employees that have been responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a report presented by the county clerk.
“We appreciate the dedication and extra hours that these employees have worked in response to the pandemic,” Diane Harris, clerk of the board, wrote in her report.
Representatives of the health department were not immediately available for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.