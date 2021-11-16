Walla Walla Area Crime Watch is partnering with local law enforcement officers to bring back the Cops and Kids program to help families in the community that are struggling financially this year.
The program is meant to provide a memorable holiday experience and gifts to children and families in need. The Walla Walla Area Crime Watch is collecting monetary donations that will go toward buying presents for these families.
Monetary donations also help provide each participating family with personalized boxes filled with essential items.
Last year, the Walla Walla Area Crime Watch received more financial donations than any previous year, according to a Walla Walla Police Department news release.
In 2020, the program also served more families than ever before: 27 families, which included 83 kids and 34 adults.
Local law enforcement agencies that are taking part in this year’s program include College Place Police Department, Walla Walla Police Department, Washington State Patrol and the VA Police.
The program is also looking to help identify families in need in the community. To qualify, the family must not have benefitted from the Cops and Kids program previously.
The child qualifying for “one-on-one” shopping with a law enforcement officer must be between 5- and 12-years-old.
The family must also not be receiving holiday contributions from another organization.
To donate to the Cops and Kids program, visit bit.ly/copsandkids2021.
To nominate a child/family for the program, visit bit.ly/3okJcor.
For more information and to ask questions, contact WWPD Crime Prevention Coordinator Vicky Ruley at 509-524-4409 or vruley@wallawallawa.gov.
