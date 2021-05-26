Walla Walla baker Michele Pompei continued cooking for another week as he made it to the winner’s circle Monday night, May 24, in Week 4 of Season 4 of “Best Baker in America” on Food Network.
This week, the seven remaining bakers were challenged with making a kuchen — a German-style cake, well known in the Dakotas — with ice cream. The key ingredient of the week was “cookies” in honor of South Dakota being the birthplace of cookies ‘n cream ice cream.
Pompei, the co-owner and head baker of Walla Walla Bread Co., baked an apple compote kuchen and made it Mt. Rainier-themed with a hazelnut streusel crumble on top with powdered sugar to make a snowy cap.
The judges were once again wowed by Pompei’s flavors, although they did note that part of his creation was a tad under-baked.
The judges were most impressed with Pompei’s flavorful cinnamon gelato. No surprise, considering Pompei is a world-class gelato maker and represented Team USA in the 2016 World Gelato Cup.
Pompei was safe from the bake-off portion of the show and moved on with five other bakers.
Caryn Martinez, of Columbus, Ohio, was sent home from the competition.
Next week, the bakers will “go” to the Midwest to try their own versions of Michigan’s bumpy cake using the featured flavor of cherries.
The show airs 9 p.m. Mondays on Food Network or the Discovery+ app. Episodes can be streamed online after they air at watch.foodnetwork.com.