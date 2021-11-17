For many, the holidays are a time of great cheer and high spirits. For others, the holidays can be a very difficult time, including for those who have experienced the death of a loved one.
Walla Walla Community Hospice will be hosting an afternoon workshop focused on holiday grief support from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, and facilitated by the Hospice Bereavement Team, which consists of social workers and spiritual support counselors.
Any residents experiencing grief in Walla Walla, Columbia and Northeastern Umatilla counties are welcome to participate on the online Zoom meeting. Register at ubne.ws/3Dn6gtb to RSVP and to receive resources prior to the workshop. You may also contact the community hospice at info@wwhospice.org or call at 509-525-5561.
