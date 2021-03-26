By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla Community Hospice is facilitating relatively informal book clubs in an attempt to normalize discussions regarding end-of-life matters.
Group members are encouraged to read a selection of the assigned book before each meeting, said Hospice Community Outreach Coordinator Brad McMasters in a release. Thought-provoking questions are supplied ahead of time to guide discussion. Members have the added bonus of meeting virtually with the authors for previous book clubs.
“The discussion ends up being pretty organic and free flowing,” McMasters said. “The questions just fill in the gaps.”
Meetings are on Zoom and open to the community.
Registration is underway for the newest book club. It begins April 19, when hospice facilitates meetings centered on the book, “As My Mother Lay Dying: A Tapestry Woven of Memories and Insights from the Bedside” by Antonia Rolls.
The first four meetings will be 7-8 p.m. Mondays. The final meeting will be 10 a.m. May 15 to accommodate for the time difference in the UK where the author lives.
Participants will supply their own book, which can be ordered from a local bookstore or purchased online. To register and receive the link to connect via Zoom, email brad@wwhospice.org or call 509-525-5561. To learn more, visit the wwhospice.org/calendar or follow the Facebook event.
Rolls is a painter, writer, performer and public speaker who works holistically with people facing dying, grief and loss. Her book not only covers the experience of a mother’s dying, but the deaths of all those family and friends gone before.
Descriptive, moving and honest, Rolls weaves stories of death, life, grief and recovery to show how a person dying can unfold in love and how loss and recovery can be tinged with beauty and understanding. The book captures the truth about death and what it means to honor the last months and weeks of life. Rolls will join the group for its final meeting.
“Participants have represented all ages and have included a handful of hospice employees. The diversity has offered multiple perspectives, which have made discussions more interesting and offered further learning opportunities,” McMasters said.
The first book club launched in early summer 2020 with the book, “Bridging the Gap: Life Lessons from the Dying,” by Kimberly C. Paul. The book is a collection of personal stories and life lessons Paul experienced as a hospice employee.
An end-of-life professional and TEDx presenter, Paul also hosts the Death by Design podcast. She facilitated a virtual workshop for hospice in May 2020, then participated in the subsequent book club.
The second club in fall 2020 featured the book, “Driving Miss Norma” by Tim Bauerschmidt and Ramie Liddle. It’s about Norma Bauerschmidt’s last year of life traveling cross-country in a 36-foot RV with her son and his partner, Ramie. The story was touching and meaningful and the group hosted Bauerschmidt and Liddel for the final book club meeting.