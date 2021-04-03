Three area people were involved in a pile-up wreck Wednesday afternoon, March 31, north of Hermiston, Oregon State Police said.
One Hermiston teen had minor injuries in the crash. The three people from the Walla Walla area were unharmed.
According to OSP troopers, the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday when the car, driven by a 17-year-old Hermiston girl, approached the intersection of U.S. highways 395 and 730, about one mile east of Umatilla, Oregon.
Troopers said the girl was driving too closely to another car, driven by Parker K. Blakley Miller, 22, of Hermiston.
The teen's car collided with Blakley Miller's car, which then hit the car of Tammi L. Dexter, 46, of College Place. In the car with Dexter was Theodore Newman, 46, of Walla Walla and a 4-year-old girl, also from Walla Walla.
Dexter and Blakley Miller were able to drive away from the pile-up, but the Hermiston teen's car was towed from the scene with significant damage.
Two 16-year-old girls were also in the teen's car and one of them was taken to a hospital with unspecified minor injuries.
Troopers said they warned the teen driver for following too closely to the other cars. Troopers said she tried to brake but didn't have enough room to react properly.