The city of Walla Walla took a step in eliminating plastic items from its list of accepted recyclables Wednesday.
In a unanimous decision, the Walla Walla City Council accepted a committee recommendation to end plastic recycling. The decision is part of a strategy intended to ultimately correct misuse of the recycling program — a challenge that drives up costs — and, if successful, reintroduce high-value plastics in the future.
“I am hopeful that as we all learn more about pollution and recycling needs, requirements, desires, that we’ll be able to have an impact with plastics in the hopefully not too distant future,” Council and recycling committee member Steve Moss said.
The Council’s decision will next be presented for consideration to the Solid Waste Advisory Committee, an 11-member body representing local governments, stakeholder industries and groups, and citizens of Walla Walla County. The committee works with staff to develop and update the Solid Waste Management Plan.
With Council’s decision, the Solid Waste Advisory Committee will consider whether to accept it and forward it to the Department of Ecology in the form of an amendment to the Solid Waste Management Plan.
“Assuming Ecology accepts the change, it will be incorporated into public education/outreach for implementation,” said Walla Walla Public Works Director Ki Bealey.
The plan could take effect at the start of the year. Under the change, the city would then accept paper, cardboard, tin and aluminum cans for recycling.
If the solid waste group doesn’t accept the decision, another recommendation could be sought in what has already been a monthslong process sparked by rising costs of recycling over the last several years and started when China announced it would no longer take U.S. recycling.
The decision Wednesday by Council is also an alternative to what proved to be an unpopular plan with the public last year that suggested if the cost to recycle exceeded the rate at the landfill, recycling would be put into the landfill to save money.
The city at the time instead increased the recycling surcharge and established an ad-hoc committee to look at ways to reduce the cost while continuing to recycle.
Bealey said Wednesday about 15-20% of the items by weight in recycling represent “contamination,” which is items not accepted for recycling mixed in with those that are. Of seven different types of plastic, the city only recycles two — items literally numbered with the figures 1 and 2.
“The challenge that we have is there is a lot of wishful recycling that occurs,” Bealey said. “We’ve trained folks to think ‘Oh shoot, I don’t want to throw that in the trash, I am going to put it in the recycling bin instead and hope that it gets recycled.’”
Those contamination items drive up the tonnage, which means customers have to pay more for that commodity to have it removed somewhere down the line in the recycling process, he said.
The ad hoc committee’s recommendation, initially presented last month to Council at a work session, also includes a public information campaign funded with grant dollars to help provide education on what can be recycled.
“I totally agree with what they came up with,” Council member Myron Huie said Wednesday.
Under the recommendation, staff will also periodically monitor contamination progress. The effort could help pinpoint neighborhoods to target for the education.
If contamination is reduced high-value plastic could be added back as an acceptable recycled material. If it isn’t, various levels of action were touched upon, from gentle reminders through notes to disruptions in pickup for noncompliance.
If contamination is not reduced, the committee recommended reevaluating the current collection system in 2023 before the next recycling collection contract.
The Council also approved of giving the committee extra time to investigate legislative considerations and report back in November for possible inclusion with the city’s 2021 legislative priorities.