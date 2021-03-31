Walla Walla city staff are drafting standards for the outdoor seating arrangements set up in parking spaces in front of downtown businesses known as “parklets.”
The seating areas provide an option for the restaurant and tasting room customers to dine and drink outside.
During the beginning of the pandemic, when indoor capacity was limited, businesses downtown were suffering, and the city piloted these seating areas to increase businesses’ capacity outdoors.
The city and other stakeholders used a portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to give $15,000 to pay for certain restaurants and wineries to have platforms that create guest seating areas in the parking spot(s) in front of businesses.
The Walla Walla City Council will meet virtually for its regular work session Monday, April 12, to hear the proposed draft standards for “parklet” operations, yet to be publicized.
The issue will land on the April 14 virtual meeting agenda when Council members will vote on whether these structures remain downtown permanently and possibly the standards they discussed at the previous meeting, according to City Manager Nabiel Shawa.
The public will have a chance to comment at the April 14 meeting. At workshops, public comment is not allowed, because the intent is for the Council to review, learn and discuss.
“In the short term, the ‘parklets’ were lifesavers for our downtown businesses, almost any one of those restaurants or tasting rooms that has a parklet will tell you that they would not be here if it weren’t for them,” said Kathryn Witherington, executive director of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation. “It gave our community and visitors to our community a chance to experience what that alfresco dining is like, and many many people love being able to be outside while they eat and drink.”
As restrictions have loosened up and restaurants are now permitted 50% capacity indoors, many downtown business owners, residents and tourists want them to remain part of the downtown landscape.
The city has recently received over 65 comments from the public regarding “parklets,” Mayor Tom Scribner said at the last Council meeting.
Shawa said there had been very few complaints about them and those complaints are primarily concerned with parking.
“The supermajority of comments from citizens has been extremely supportive of keeping the ‘parklets’ in place,” he said.
Witherington said the foundation and its board are aware of how many people are stakeholders downtown and she want to make sure they listen to and respond to all stakeholders.
Some of the complaints about the structures are they take up parking, she said, they don’t look appropriate, and because of the COVID-19 response, the outdoor arrangements were pushed through the permitting process quickly, without a chance for public comment.
There is also concern that they benefit wineries and tasting rooms and hurt retailers by taking away parking, Witherington said.
City staff took their drafted regulations to the foundation board for feedback.
“Most of the feedback the board provided had to do with design elements that will make the ‘parklets’ represent our historic look downtown,” she said. “Our mission, of course, is to promote the history, culture, and commerce of downtown Walla Walla and the ‘parklets’ are sort of an interesting intersection of that. They promote the commerce in the sense of the buildings they’re in front of and the restaurants they are supporting, the tasting rooms they’re supporting, but we also do want to make sure that they fit in with the historical elements.”
Walla Walla resident Michael Corliss, and owner of the family business, Tarragon Northwest, and three local wineries, said he requested the two-block area’s visual appearance from Second to First avenues and First Avenue to Colville Street have more continuity and thoughtfulness.
“We all would agree that during the pandemic that doing anything that you can do to support the downtown business community we should do, and we did do,” he said. “I am not taking the position that all downtown ‘parklets’ need to be removed right now.
“The downtown appearance means a lot to me, we own several buildings in that area, and as good stewards of those businesses and of good stewards of the buildings, again the continuity and the appearance of that area is, to me, critical.”
Corliss sent a letter to each of the 12 property owners between First and Second avenues on Main Street, asking them what they thought about the “parklets” and sent a letter to the city manager and the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation.
In the letter to the city, he wrote, building owners should have a say in whether a “parklet” is located in front of their building and significant consideration should be given to tenants in the building the structure is in front of, next to or across from. He also wrote they should not distract from the historical facades along the corridor.
Squire Broel, a local business owner of Borel Studio, an art studio, and exhibition space downtown said it is important to have a comprehensive and overarching plan for downtown “parklets” with clear guidelines, which the city does typically with renovation or design standards.
He also said the city should consider how the structures affect the historic nature of downtown. With more people going back to work in person and summertime coming, the city should also consider traffic safety.
Chris Loeliger, owner and winemaker of Truth Teller, said he would like to keep the outdoor seating area they have, which allows them to seat about 12-14 more people.
Coral Pompei, owner and operator of Walla Walla Bread Company, said they were so grateful to have more outdoor seating to keep their business open during “COVID winter” and will comply with any standards the city needs to make to keep the structures.
However, she said they used only the $15,000 provided for the structure and did not have enough money left to add decorations.
At this time, they would not be able to afford any cosmetic changes if the city required them.
Though no standards have been suggested yet, Pompei said if the city were to have businesses change them, they should fund those improvements.
The business owners went through a free permit process and submitted design plans which were approved. They would have made those changes initially when building them, she said.
She said her “parklet” only takes one parking spot, and their landlord had agreed to it.
“I’d very much like to keep mine,” Pompei said.