The Walla Walla City Council approved a contract for PBS Engineering and Environmental Inc. to design a permanent First Avenue Plaza at a special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 29.
The contract allows for payment of up to $166,450 for design costs, which will be paid for through the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal coronavirus-relief package.
The project will convert the temporary plaza infrastructure, put in place in response to the pandemic to create additional outdoor space near downtown businesses, into a permanent public plaza space, according to city staff.
The design would include water and storm utility replacements, pedestrian-friendly surfacing and paving, reconfigured parking and more.
The city issued a request for qualifications in July and received four submissions. A committee of three city staff and the executive director of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation reviewed each submission and selected PBS Engineering as the most qualified team.
