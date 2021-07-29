A new flag will soon fly over the city of Walla Walla.
The Walla Walla City Council on Wednesday, July 28, voted 5-1 to adopt a flag designed by city resident Lindsay Tebeck and recommended by the city Arts Commission. Councilmember Myron Huie was the sole no vote; councilmember Yazmin Bahena was not present at Wednesday’s meeting.
During the selection process, Tebeck described the flag as being representative of Walla Walla's rolling hills, Blue Mountains and many streams, with its green and blue colors borrowed from the Washington state flag.
The council also unanimously approved preserving and displaying the previous flag, which displays the seal of the city of Walla Walla on a dark blue field, in an unspecified location.
The city’s previous flag design was approved in 2008, and twelve flags were purchased the next year. Nine of those flags were flown at various city buildings until they were eventually degraded by weather and removed, while another was sold to a private citizen, according to a report written by city staff. Another flag with gold fringe, primarily used during flag ceremonies at annual meetings of representatives from Washington cities, was presented in 2019 to retiring Councilmember Jerry Cummins, who led the effort to design the old flag.
With only one flag remaining of the old design, which is currently displayed in city hall, a competition was held for the public to submit designs. In addition, the Walla Walla Public Library was authorized to ask young artists to also create original flag designs.
Though the competition was delayed by the pandemic, 78 designs were eventually submitted to the city, 10 of which were submitted by local youth artists. Until today, all of the submissions were anonymous, in order to prevent any undue biases from impacting the selection process. Of these, the city’s Arts Commission selected six finalists for the public to vote on.
The Arts Commission chose to present to the council the public’s top pick, which received 618 votes, as well as the third-most popular design, which received 460 votes and which members of the Arts Commission favored. That latter design was chosen.
The commission chose to present the alternative design because they felt it was more unique than the public’s choice, and also that it better represented the aesthetic of the city’s environs.
“I can tell you that of the 78 images we received, almost half of them mimicked or referenced the highest voted image with the chevrons,” said Douglas Carlsen, a member of the Arts Commission.
“And we felt too that as the artist had said, our selection more represented the rolling hills and meandering streams of the area,” Carlsen added. “We felt there were no hard edges to Walla Walla, that it was a softer, more natural community engaged with the agriculture.”
Councilmembers also had the option to choose to keep the current flag design, which the public also voted on. Receiving 356 votes, it was the fourth-place pick.
Councilmember Huie, the sole vote against adopting the new design, advocated for keeping the city’s original flag and compared replacing it to replacing the United States or Washington state flags.
“The other two flags don’t jump out and say, this is the city of Walla Walla,” Huie said. “I’m proud of the city of Walla Walla and I’m proud of that flag.”
The city does not have a price estimate yet on the cost of purchasing the new flags. The 12 flags purchased in 2009, along with display kits, gold fringe and shipping, cost around $2,400.