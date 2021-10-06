Walla Walla City Council hopefuls had a shared hope of unity, affordable housing, Latino population engagement and accessible downtown parking in a virtual forum hosted by the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce Tuesday night, Oct. 5.
Three debates were held for the three sought-after positions with about 100 people attending online via Zoom and more joining live on Facebook.
Moderator Claire Valente picked from questions submitted by viewers ranging from fiscal to social responsibility.
In the first debate, Gustavo Reyna, 63, and M. Rick Phillips, 55, talked about their worthiness for Position 3 on the Council.
Reyna drew on his background as mayor pro-tem and council member in Lafayette, Colo., and Phillips pointed to his history in and love for the Walla Walla Valley.
Reyna, a global marketing manager for Intel, and Phillips, a real estate broker and rental property manager, were asked about how to encourage a local increase in affordable housing.
"Really, I believe that it comes back to opportunity, opportunity, opportunity," Phillips said. "We need to create more ways for people to be productive here for themselves. We need some areas where we can have maybe some mobile home parks — smaller steps into home ownership.
"I do believe affordable housing goes beyond just rent. I believe ... people being able to invest in their future is a huge, huge factor when it comes to affordable housing. It's not affordable housing if you're giving your money to somebody else."
Reyna said protective policies already existing should be protected, too.
"One of the initial steps City Council can take is protecting all of those units of affordable housing that already exist," Reyna said. "Through zoning, through protections that protect unnecessary changes in the way zoning occurs."
Reyna said the city is missing about 2,000 smaller-size apartments and more construction of those units could be fostered by identifying and zoning mixed-use areas — a combination of commercial and residential that could allow more density.
In the Position 2 race, representing the Central Ward, Brian Casey, a farmer, and Adam Kirtley, a chaplain at Whitman College, were asked about how they would deal with cutting programs during a budget shortfall.
Kirtley said he would focus on keeping the programs that have "bang for your buck," such as the Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Plan.
"I think (those) are the creative decisions that you make in city management," Kirtley said, "so that you can stretch the dollar as far as you can go. There needs to be analysis, for me, in terms of how much different cuts would affect different constituents in the city.
"And, my goodness, I know that every candidate here hopes that they're not put into that position."
Casey said he also saw infrastructure as a non-negotiable.
"The one thing I wouldn't cut is infrastructure or the streets, we need to keep building on those," Casey said. "When you're talking about cutting things ... let's say it's coming from the general fund — I have a very good ability of knowing the point of diminishing returns. And you've got to know that because after a certain point you're just throwing money away.
"On each project, it would have to be looked at on an individual basis and then you need to study that ... Right now, I don't know, I'm just gonna tell you I need to study that. I will know by the time I'm on City Council."
In the Position 1 debate, representing the South Ward, Rick Eskil, a former U-B reporter and opinion editor, and Myron Huie, a current council member, were asked about how to increase mental health services in the city.
Eskil said the city would be wise to continue drawing on resources already being used.
"I think we've got a lot in this community already by passing the ... tax that goes to (Walla Walla County)," Eskil said. "And that is the bailiwick of the county, to cover that — I think the city can assist ... I think probably the biggest issue is (when) people want to get mental health care, specifically psychiatrists, they have to go out of our city and that's really unfortunate. So I think if we could find a way to get more psychiatrists and counselors within the city ... that would be great."
Huie said he agreed on the tax for the county's services and he also lauded the work at the Walla Walla Sleep Center.
"The city ... has specifically done something at the homeless camp by way of having a referral service (for) counseling there for the homeless people," Huie said. "That's something Walla Walla has made strides on.
"We need to let people know that mental health is not a crime, it's a condition. And we need to treat it as an issue that can be cured, not as a problem. It's got a stigma attached to it that I don't think is appropriate."
Many other topics were covered with candidates often agreeing with one another on things like fostering opportunities for the Latino population to engage with the city and creating an atmosphere of unity among local governments and constituents.
The 2021 Candidate Forum, conducted by the Chamber, was also sponsored by the American Association of University Women, Whitman College Politics Department, Walla Walla Association of Realtors, La Voz, Walla Walla County Democrats, Walla Walla County Republicans, the Walla Walla Latino Alliance and the Union-Bulletin.
The forums continue with Walla Walla School District positions and College Place positions Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, starting at 6:30 p.m. on the Chamber's Facebook page. Those wishing to ask questions must register for the Zoom webinar at the Chamber's website — wwvchamber.com.
