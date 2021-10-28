Walla Walla city residents may soon have a slightly lower waste disposal bill each month, after the City Council voted Wednesday, Oct. 27, to end a $1.34 per month recycling commodities surcharge at the beginning of 2022.
Recycled materials are typically sold to mitigate the costs of the recycling program, and can at times even bring in more revenue than they cost to remove. But, according to city staff, revenue has been outstripped by costs more or less since the beginning of 2017.
That trend continued to worsen until a peak was reached toward the end of 2019, when recycling cost $121 per ton more than the recycled materials could be sold for, according to a price trend report prepared by city staff. The recycling surcharge eliminated Wednesday was implemented almost exactly a year ago, Oct. 28, 2020.
In recent months, however, recycling has begun to bring in more money than it costs to remove from customers. Because a surcharge was no longer necessary to balance the books, Council members voted Wednesday to reduce the charge to $0.
However, city staff will continue to monitor price trends through the rest of the year, and may ask the council to reconsider if costs begin to outweigh revenue.
