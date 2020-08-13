City leaders circled the topic of safety Wednesday when considering adding a third roundabout on the edge of downtown and removing certain traffic signals on Poplar Street.
After almost an hourlong question-and-answer session, the Walla Walla City Council unanimously approved the removal of traffic signals at First, Third and Fourth avenues on Poplar Street and the addition of a small roundabout at the intersection of Palouse and Poplar streets — all part of the $7.6 million multi-phase corridor improvements planned for Alder and Poplar streets, starting in 2021.
Prior to the vote, the changes were met by many concerned residents through emailed public comments to the Council, some questioning the safety for pedestrians and asking if this could lead to higher traffic volume on Palouse street, which was already deemed a busier street than usual.
Some residents on Palouse street disapproved of the plan or requested Council to consider further measures to reduce the through traffic coming onto the street.
City staff will bring the issue back to Council in October to possibly add a few stop signs to calm the already existing high traffic on Palouse Street and look into doing a study for the long term.
Consultants gave examples of some of the safety features in the corridor reconstruction project, such as curb extensions at most intersections, which help keep speeds down. The extensions improve visibility so that pedestrians and drivers see each other.
Poplar would be a through-street for eastbound and westbound traffic. The selected traffic signals will be replaced with stop signs at those intersections for northbound and southbound traffic, plus pedestrian crossings with rectangular flashing beacons operated with push buttons, and additional signage and striping.
The changes will be made to the previously approved Poplar Corridor Study from February 2019, which analyzed traffic patterns and developed recommendations for the roadway configuration.
Roundabouts, previously approved, will be at Palouse and Alder streets and Park where Poplar and Alder streets diverge.
Poplar Street, already slated to be a three-lane configuration, will have a section in each direction and a two-way turn lane from the Alder and Park streets intersection to Myra Road.
Reducing two travel lanes in each direction to one should bring a 3-5% reduction in travel speeds, Scott Mansur, a consultant on the project from DKS said.
Traffic counts were collected in June 2018 and resemble usual traffic patterns.
He said they don’t see traffic volumes changing on Poplar Street. There was a lot more capacity for at least 20 years to bring the two lanes in each direction to one.
He said three lanes show a 30% reduction in crashes mainly from adding bike lanes and a center turn lane. Distance for pedestrians to cross will also reduce.
The project includes buffered bike lanes, parking where width allows and wider sidewalks, according to city documents.
Roundabout curvature results in lower speeds in the 15-25 mph range and reduces the points where vehicles and pedestrians converge.
Roundabouts also increase the visibility of pedestrians and narrow their crossing distance, Mansur said at a Council work session on the matter Monday.
“Every recommendation in this study in the corridor plan is all about multimodal safety, and we haven’t really put any mode ahead of another,” Mansur said. “This was the No. 1 corridor for the city of Walla Walla for fatal and serious injury crashes.”
Some wondered if the roundabout at the Poplar and Palouse streets intersection would ultimately drive more traffic down Palouse.
But after analysis that compared a new signal with a roundabout at the intersection, Mansur said it’s not likely.
“I don’t believe there will be a significant diversion of traffic using Palouse,” he said.
Mansur recommended traffic counts before the project and afterward to determine if there are increased traffic volumes. If so, a study and recommendations for calming traffic could be done.
The city plans to invest in the corridor reconstruction over the next four years, primarily with funds from the Transportation Benefit District and Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Programs, according to city documents.
A grant application is currently in the works to submit to the Transportation Improvement Board on Friday, which earlier recommended the roundabout on the Palouse and Poplar streets intersection.
“Three of the best safety tools in the toolbox are roundabouts, RRFB’s (Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons) … and going from four lanes to three lanes,” Mansur said.
“Those are three of the highest benefit improvements that you can do, and we’ve got all three included in this grant, so I think that’s going to make it very competitive.”
In a Council report, staff said the estimated cost savings for installing a roundabout instead of a signal is $100,000.
Removal of the traffic signals at First, Third and Fourth avenues is expected to save $750,000 from the project costs.