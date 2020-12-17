Walla Walla will continue its share of funding for the Sleep Center for another year at a cost of $190,000.
The City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved the contract with the nonprofit Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless, which manages the center, and Pacific Security, which provides security services.
The center for homelesss people currently operates 24/7 and will continue so through March 2021, when it will revert back to its dusk to 9 a.m. services, according to contract amendments the City Council passed unanimously Wednesday at its virtual meeting.
The city was allocated $142,217 from the state Department of Commerce in COVID-19 Outbreak Emergency Housing Grant dollars to meet funding demands for the center staying open longer. So far, it has spent $130,424 and expects to deplete that fund by the end of December, according to Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain.
The city expects to receive U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant money to fund the remaining months of 24/7 operating hours through March.
“If we are still in the throughs of the pandemic at that point in time, we are hopeful that the state and federal government will assist with the extension of the grants that are assisting us presently,” City Manager Nabiel Shawa said at Wednesday’s virtual Council meeting.
Walla Walla County will contribute more than $100,000 for 2021, and the city makes up the difference for the total cost.
The change of hours keeping the center open around the clock was due to state mandated COVID-19 prevention measures to keep people indoors during the pandemic. “We’ve had good results keeping it open 24/7,” Shawa said. “I am proud to say that at the operation, we’ve had no outbreak. In fact, to my knowledge, none of the patrons have contracted COVID.”
The Sleep Center has seen a few other changes this year.
Six new huts were built, with one to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. All were paid for with grant funding, according to Craig Volwiler, president of the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless.
The alliance also hired an executive director in late spring, Tim Sullivan, who quickly departed and was replaced by, Jordan Green on Oct. 12.
Volwiler said he had no comment on reasons for the sudden change.
Green is a pastor at Sweetlife Church in Walla Walla and was a service director for 13 years in the automotive industry.