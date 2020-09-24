Three more downtown Walla Walla restaurants will extend to outdoor space, kitchen upgrades will come to the local senior center and another $500,000 will be distributed in grants to local small businesses under the city’s new plan for federal and state relief funds.
The Walla Walla City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to allow the distribution of $750,000 in more federal and state funding, continuing the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to the other investments, the funds will be spent on personal protective equipment and technology upgrades, including video conferencing in the Council chambers.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as CARES, allocated another $513,000 to the city of Walla Walla. The money must be spent by the end of November.
Additional funds have also come through Community Development Block Grant dollars.
City Manager Nabiel Shawa presented the funding plan to Council at their virtual meeting Wednesday.
The plan was made with discussion and support from the city’s Finance Committee. The Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce and participating business owners also provided input.
About 50-100 small businesses in the city of Walla Walla will receive between $5,000-$10,000 in grant funding.
Staff will be prepare English and Spanish language applications. Applicants will have 10 days to two weeks to apply.
A committee of three Council members and two members of the Chamber will review and rank the applications independently. Staff will review results with the Finance Committee for approval.
“One of the barriers for very small businesses — they were eliminated from some of the state grants earlier this year because they were required that you have FTEs (full-time employees),” Shawa said. “Well some of our small mom-and-pops have zero employees, and they were blocked immediately, so we do not want that to happen with the money that we’re distributing out this time.”
“We want to get through this and get all of our businesses into the summer of 2021, so we can start thriving again,” he said.
Walla Walla County also received an additional allocation and will be distribute $500,000 for grants at the same time, Shawa said. The city will vet businesses who have already received grant funding this year from the city, county or the Port of Walla Walla.
“We just want to try to do the best job at distributing these funds as far as possible and touching as many businesses that need assistance as possible,” the city manager said.
The city will fund three more “streateries,” outdoor seating areas, at The Red Monkey Downtown Lounge, Hattaway’s and Graze — ‘A Place To Eat’ on Colville Street. The restaurants will not take up parking spaces. Instead, this cluster of businesses will use either additional sidewalk space or an unused driveway.
The downtown foundation and merchants encouraged holiday decorations downtown and holiday marketing and events, which the city will factor into the funding distribution.
Additionally, the Walla Walla Senior Center, which gives out free meals daily to senior citizens, has been experiencing long car lines and a 129% increase in demand, Shawa said.
“There is a strong belief that this is now becoming ingrained in the habit of so many of our citizens that even when we get past COVID-19 there is still going to be a remaining demand out there,” he said.
The city will give $25,000 toward a pool of funds for a kitchen remodel, due to lack of capacity in the operation’s current kitchen, Shawa said. Other donors include Walla Walla County and private benefactors.