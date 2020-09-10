Walla Walla City Council members committed Wednesday to further discussing the city’s policy and practices for event permits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Concerns raised in the community after a recent “Victory Rally Protest” carried into the Council’s virtual meeting as members wondered how an event that wasn’t permitted took place.
The event for Washington state Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp came to Walla Walla on Sunday with the help of Council member Myron Huie.
Culp’s campaign, including a food vendor and a band, set up at the city-owned Borleske Stadium parking lot, without first getting a permit, officials confirmed.
The city declined to issue a permit for the event since it exceeded group size limitations for Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan and not did not comply with a statewide ban on live entertainment, City Manager Nabiel Shawa wrote in email to city staff.
Huie has said he found the location and contacted city staff about the event and plan for the day.
Staff members were aware but allowed the event to continue without enforcing the code or Inslee’s orders. About 300 people attended the rally.
For nearly an hour Wednesday at the City Council’s virtual meeting, comments and questions arose regarding how the event transpired. Six residents sent emails to the City Council with safety concerns over the rally and questions about the city’s decision-making.
Similar emails arrived during the meeting.
Huie gave a prepared statement, explaining how he sought advice on Walla Walla’s permitting process. He said he’d also been made aware other recent rallies and protests have not required event permits.
Huie said Culp’s organizers had event insurance. He added the rally organizers had told him they would not act as the face-mask police.
When he asked city staff if they would stop the unpermitted rally, Huie recalled he was told no.
Shawa and City Attorney Tim Donaldson discussed the difference between this event and other protests and rallies downtown.
Other rallies have taken place in the right of way and keep moving, like pedestrians do on sidewalks, not impeding traffic and not requiring a permit, instead of this event, which was directly on city property, Shawa said.
If someone is going to block the street, use a city park or a city parking lot for an event, and it will impair regular use, it requires a permit, City Attorney Tim Donaldson said.
Shawa told the Council he recommends allowing some types of protests and demonstrations, as long as those are following city and Phase 2 rules.
If a rally similar to Sunday’s were to be proposed again, the answer would be “no,” Donaldson said, noting the city already has the power to issue infractions in such instances.
But Council members have the right to speak and campaign on behalf of a candidate, just as nonelected citizens, he clarified.
Council member Susan Nakonieczny supported Huie and said she would have also attended the rally.
Nakonieczny questioned why two Council members can attend local rallies and speak publicly at them, but only one gets criticized for it. Council member Riley Clubb spoke during a Black Lives Matter gathering that did not garner the same criticism.
“If we’re going to condemn Council members for going to one protest and rally and not condemn others for going to another protest, there are definitely some inequities and intolerance in our system,” she said.
“People have rights to go out and support a candidate, OK. Just as other Council members have the right to go support and attend BLM protests and even speak at the gatherings.”
Nakonieczny said although one kind of protest seems to be accepted, the other is not.
“This division needs to stop,” she said.
Clubb said he spoke at a rally, calling it a “good event” and noting many participants wore masks.
Clubb said he was not bothered by Council members going out to support a political candidate, but hopes people would wear masks and social distance.
In June the Council unanimously approved a resolution that encourages residents and visitors to wear face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Huie clarified at the meeting he wore a mask throughout the event except for when he was on stage.
Ted Koehler said as a Council member, he was disappointed in the gray areas around event permitting, noting those had been “exploited with potential great risk to others in the community.”
Council member Yazmin Bahena seconded the individual right to attend political gatherings, but urged others to consider the community as a whole.
Bahena said as a kindergarten teacher, she has seen young children successfully wear face masks in their eagerness to go to school and teachers are doing whatever it takes to get them back.
Huie said whatever the decision of the Council is in erasing the “gray areas,” he would abide.
A work session will be scheduled to further discuss and to clarify the policy. Mayor Tom Scribner recommended addressing the issue again soon.