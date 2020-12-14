A Sunday afternoon fire at a Walla Walla home burned a carport and three vehicles, authorities said.
Rob Nelson, a lieutenant firefighter with the Walla Walla Fire Department, said crews arrived at 1:37 p.m. at 808 N. Ninth St. to put out the fire, with Walla Walla County Fire District 4 assisting.
Firefighters found the whole back of the house, which is a carport area, in flames with several cars in the backyard on fire.
“City crews ... were able to stop the fire from spreading from very far into the house,” Nelson said. The fire was knocked down within about two hours, he said.
However crews saved the main structure within 20 minutes of responding, and no one was injured, Nelson said.
A family of five was renting the house but is now being sheltered by the Red Cross temporarily.
Nelson said the fire was started by a heat gun plugged in and leaned up against combustible products. The carport was also covered in tarps.
Nelson did not estimate the amount of damage but said the carport and three cars were a total loss.
A GoFundMe page started for the family by a longtime friend Sunday had already raised over $2,500, reaching halfway to the goal, by Monday afternoon.
The page's description stated that Sunday, the day of the fire, was the eldest daughter’s birthday.
A donation drop-off is also listed at 215 E. Cherry St.