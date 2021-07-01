Walla Walla set another heat record Wednesday, June 30, marking four days in a row of either tying or setting a heat record during this week's heat wave, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The high Wednesday at the official NWS thermometer at the Walla Walla Regional Airport was 108 degrees at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday.
The previous high recorded for June 30 was 104 degrees in 1987.
Wednesday's high was eight degrees cooler than the all-time Walla Walla high recorded Tuesday at 116 degrees.
The low Wednesday was 80 degrees, recorded at 3:26 a.m. Wednesday.
The heat wave got an unexpected respite late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as a thunderstorm quickly developed and brought rain and slightly cooler temperatures, although it also brought some lightning, creating a major fire risk.
The Umatilla National Forest has not issued any fire alerts as of 7:40 a.m. Thursday.
More hot temperatures are expected today as the heat wave continues, according to the NWS, but it might not be as bad as had been predicted earlier in the week.
The high Thursday is expected to be about 98 degrees in Walla Walla, according to the NWS, with temperatures back into the 100s by Friday and Saturday.
The record high for Walla Walla on July 1 is 106, set in 2013.