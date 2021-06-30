Tuesday, June 29, will now go down as the hottest day in Walla Walla’s recorded history, according to data from the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The temperature reached 116 degrees at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday at the Walla Walla Regional Airport, where the city’s official temperature is recorded by the NWS. It obliterated the previous June 29 record of 105 degrees set in 2008.
The previous all-time high of 114 degrees was set Aug. 4, 1961, and tied July 10, 1975, according to the NWS.
Like much of the Pacific Northwest, the Walla Walla Valley is seeing historic temperature records melt as a dome of high pressure has locked excessive heat in the region.
Tuesday was also the hottest June day in Walla Walla, originally peaking at 113 degrees on June 28, 2015, during a heat wave that, at the time, was considered unprecedented but has now been surpassed just six years later.
According to weather service data, it’s the third day in a row for Walla Walla where the record temperature was either tied or broken.
Last year, the high for June 29 was 79 degrees and the normal high averages at about 84 degrees, according to the NWS.
The low for Tuesday was 78 degrees, compared to the average low of 58.
Wednesday is expected to be another scorcher with a high of 109 degrees predicted by the weather service. The record high for June 30 is 104 degrees, set in 1987.
Tri-Cities ties state record
From the Tri-City Herald
Richland and the Hanford site north of the Tri-Cities were hot enough to tie the all-time Washington state heat record Tuesday.
A high of 118 was recorded at both the Richland airport and the Hanford nuclear reservation meteorology station north of Richland, according to the National Weather Service. That matches the state record at Ice Harbor Dam east of Pasco in August 1961.
Several places around the state recorded temperatures of 118 degrees on Tuesday.
A reading near Renton is being checked by the weather service as a possible new state record. The high there was reported at 120.
Temperatures in the Tri-Cities are expected to continue to creep downward, but remain well above normal.
Yakima’s all-time high
From the Yakima Herald-Republic
The temperature at the Yakima Air Terminal weather station hit 113 on Tuesday, topping the all-time record of 110 degrees reached there Aug. 10, 1971, according to the National Weather Service.
The 113-degree high sets a record for the month and the day.
Temperatures hit 109 degrees on Sunday and Monday, topping a previous June record of 108, set on June 28, 2015.
Rob Brooks, a forecaster with the weather service in Pendleton, Oregon, said the high of 113 was reached at 3:45 p.m.
An excessive heat warning is in effect in the Yakima Valley until 8 p.m. Sunday, and temperatures are predicted to top 100 degrees through the holiday weekend.
“We just need a low to come by and dip into the ridge and flatten the ridge a little bit, mix up the air a little bit,” Brooks said.
And that’s coming, according to the area forecast discussion posted early Tuesday evening.
“As high pressure shifts eastward and weakens over the region, instability will increase. A closed low with moisture dissipating around its periphery is traveling north off the Oregon coast and forcing the high pressure ridge eastward,” it said.
Though that will bring lower temperatures — the high on Tuesday for the Yakima area is predicted to be around 98 degrees — also means the possibility of thunderstorms in some areas as instability increases.
The excessive heat will persist until then. Highs could reach 104 degrees on Wednesday, around 102 degrees on Thursday and back up a bit on Friday, at around 104 degrees, Brooks said.
Saturday will see similar highs and Sunday’s highs will drop a degree a two, he said. On Monday the highs in Naches and Tieton may be in the 90s while other cities see temperatures around 100 degrees.