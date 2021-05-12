Walla Walla Bread Co. baker and co-owner Michele Pompei was high above the competition Monday, May 10, on the second episode of the fourth season of the Food Network show "Best Baker in America."
Pompei impressed the judges with an elegant take on a Smith Island cake — a dessert famed on the shores of Maryland and easily distinguished by its multiple, thin layers of cake, encased with a fudge frosting.
The judges told participants they would get extra credit for the amount of layers they put into the cake. Pompei started the show by telling the other contestants he would put 24 layers, which raised some eyebrows.
When the judges sliced into his cake, they actually counted 26 layers, making his the tallest in the competition of highly skilled bakers from across the country.
The key ingredient of the week was boardwalk popcorn. Pompei, like many of the other bakers, infused the flavors of the popcorn into his creation and piled some popcorn on top of the dessert that was cornered by wooden-looking chocolate slats, en homage to East Coast boardwalks.
Pompei was given a slight scare in the first week when judges told him his "piecaken" was a slight deviation from the rules they put forth and they warned him to follows the rules more closely in the future.
Pompei followed the instructions closely this time and the judges rewarded him by crowning him the espisode winner of Week 2.
One more chef, Felicia Mayden, of Chicago was eliminated from the competition, making Pompei one of eight remaining.
In Week 3, airing Monday, May 17, Pompei and the other contestants will continue their American cuisine cruise to the Rocky Mountains with the famous Northwest huckleberry as the key ingredient.
"Best Baker in America" airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Food Network and is also available on the Discovery+ app and watch.foodnetwork.com after episodes air.