Walla Walla Black Lives Matter has planned a candlelight vigil for Wednesday night, April 14, in honor of Daunte Wright.
According to the group's social media page, the silent candlelight vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. in front of Land Title Plaza in downtown Walla Walla, at the intersection of East Main Street and South First Avenue.
Wright was a Black man who was killed Sunday in an incident where a police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, shot at Wright. According to police, the officer said she meant to grab her Taser but grabbed her pistol instead.
The local activism group — which is not an official chapter of the national Black Lives Matter organization — has held several peaceful demonstrations in downtown Walla Walla since last summer, following the death of George Floyd.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is accused of murdering Floyd and is currently on trial.