SPOKANE — A man from Walla Walla was injured while riding his motorcycle in Spokane over the holiday weekend, according to Washington State Patrol.
Gilles N. Nicault, 49, was the only person injured in the two-vehicle crash at 3:15 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4. He was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane with unspecified injuries, according to WSP.
Hospital representatives had not return phone calls requesting an update on his condition by Wednesday afternoon.
Nicault was wearing a proper helmet, the report noted.
The Walla Walla man was operating a 2015 KTM 1290 motorcycle going south on U.S. Highway 195 about a mile south of its intersection with Interstate 90.
A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Timothy L. Thompson, 58, of Spokane, entered the multi-lane road from the west, attempting to turn into the northbound lanes of the highway.
Thompson's Jeep crossed paths with Nicault's motorcycle, and the two collided, according to the report.
Nicault's KTM was totaled and hauled away from the scene, and Thompson's vehicle had reportable damage and had to be towed from the scene, too.
Thompson was not injured in the wreck and was cited by troopers for failing to yield the right-of-way, the report noted.