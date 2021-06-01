Walla Walla's Michele Pompei stayed alive on Food Network's fourth season of "Best Baker in America" Monday, May 31, making it into the final five — twice — in a two-episode affair full of twists.
Bakers were first challenged with creating a cherry-flavored rendition of Michigan's signature "bumpy cake" in the style of a French entremets — a multi-layered mousse cake, typically finished with a shiny glaze.
Pompei, the head baker and co-owner of Walla Walla Bread Co., began the show with a brilliant showing of a pistachio entremets with cherry "bumps" and a bright red mirror glaze.
He and fellow contestant Jackie Joseph, of Louisville, Kentucky, were both declared the winners of the episode.
Baker Aaron Manuyag, of Tucson, Arizona, was sent packing.
But the final five contestants weren't done for the evening. Food Network immediately aired the next episode of the series as ingredients journeyed from the Midwest to the Northeast.
The five bakers were told to make their own version of a Boston cream pie — which is actually a cake, judges pointed out — with the key ingredient being coffee syrup, another Boston favorite.
The episode was an immediate reversal of the previous one as Pompei and Joseph were both deemed the least successful bakers and had to move on to the show's "bake-off" to avoid elimination. It was Pompei's second time in a bake-off and Joseph's first.
Pompei and Joseph were tasked with baking their own takes on Maine's "whoopie pie" — a dessert sandwich with a marshmallow cream in the middle.
Joseph saw that Pompei — a world-class gelato maker — was whipping up a stretchy mascarpone marshmallow gelato and told judges she was going to "go down in style."
Judge and host Carla Hall told Joseph stay the course and not give up. Joseph made a pistachio-based cake with raspberry flavors, lime curd, lemon meringue and a miniature whoopie pie.
On the other side, Pompei had made vanilla marshmallow candies to top a molten chocolate cake on top of a honey and milk genache and a praline crumble, all paired with a cup of his gelato.
One of Pompei's candies was twisted into a knot, to symbolize his friendship with the contestants on the show.
The judges agreed that both desserts were technically "perfect" and yet had such different approaches and flavors, making it difficult to choose.
And so they didn't.
The biggest twist of night was that both Joseph and Pompei were allowed to stay.
Pompei and Joseph stood in shock for a while, trying to process what had happened, before laughing and embracing the other contestants.
"But someone will go home next week," Hall assured the contestants.
According to information from Food Network, next week's episode will feature Nevada's Basque cake and New Mexico's state cookie — biscochito.
According to the show's description, it will also be the season's penultimate episode, with the eighth episode labeled as the finale.
Pompei is not yet allowed to say how far he went in the contest.