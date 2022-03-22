President Joe Biden has announced that a Walla Walla attorney has been appointed to the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities.
M. Brent Leonhard, the father of a daughter with autism and an attorney in the Office of Legal Counsel for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, was one of 20 appointees named March 11 to the 21-person committee.
The group will advise the president and the Secretary of Health and Human Services on matters related to persons with intellectual disabilities, according to a press release.
Leonhard has lived in Walla Walla for more than 20 years and previously worked as an assistant city attorney for the city of Walla Walla, he said in an interview.
In his role with the CTUIR, he has focused on expanding and upholding the rights of tribal nations and citizens, particularly in the area of public safety and state laws that impact Indian Country, he said.
When he was contacted by a member of the Biden administration and offered a position on the advisory committee, he replied that he would only be interested if the committee dealt with both intellectual and developmental disabilities, he said.
Leonhard said he has seen firsthand where federal policies fail to meet the needs of people with disabilities. He is the father of Zoe, who is on the autism spectrum and who was recently selected for an award of excellence from the Walla Walla branch of the American Association of University Women.
Going into the committee, he said that laws protecting the rights of K-12 students should be expanded to higher education, including trade schools. He pointed specifically to the Individuals with Disabilities in Education Act, which ensures special education and other services to students with intellectual or developmental disabilities until they graduate high school or until they are 21.
“Community colleges, universities, trade schools should all have 504 plans, IEPs, things like that,” Leonhard said, referencing individualized education programs. “There shouldn’t be an age cut off for it — it’s not like people lose their disability once they leave high school.”
Leonhard also said he wants to advocate for creating a school-to-work pipeline for individuals with disabilities, both within the federal government and with private industries through public-private partnerships.
These and other additional protections need to be created with tribal nations in mind, Leonhard added.
“With disabilities and disability rights, the federal government has done an abysmal job of meeting the needs of Indian Country,” he said.
Leonhard has previously served other roles for the federal government. In 2011, he was appointed to Attorney General Eric Holder’s Federal/Tribal Domestic Violence Task Force. In 2015, he was appointed to the U.S. Sentencing Commission’s Tribal Issues Advisory Group.
