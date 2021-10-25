Walla Walla city crews continued cleanup and damage assessment on Monday, Oct. 25, after Sunday's wind storm and rain.
High winds in Walla Walla caused all parks to close Sunday, Oct. 24, and caused thees to topple throughout the city.
While a series of storms tearing through the west coast, especially the Pacific Northwest, has caused heavy rain, high winds and floods in coastal areas, inland areas of Washington, including the Walla Walla Valley, have felt a lesser, but still significant impact.
No injuries from the storm have been reported to the U-B by area emergency agencies, this nearly was not the case.
A tree fell and landed on a moving vehicle near South Palouse and East Birch streets Sunday morning.
Sarah Bares was driving with her 11-year-old son, Henry, in the passenger side of the backseat, when she heard a noise.
“I started moving forward to make a right turn (from Palouse street) onto Birch,” Bares said. “When I had already committed to the turn … I saw the top of a tree twist and I heard the trunk crack.”
Bares said she then saw the tree coming down on her car.
“I knew it was going to fall on my car where I was sitting and where my son was,” she said. “So I hit my accelerator as hard as I could, because I figured (being hit) by the branches was better than the trunk.”
Neither Bares nor her son were hurt, but she said her vehicle is totaled.
Wesley Walker, Walla Walla’s park maintenance director, said that fallen trees Sunday were a result of both wind and rain.
That down tree was one of many that the Walla Walla Fire Department responded to Sunday.
The dispatch report from the department shows crews responded to eight instances of trees or power lines down, or other storm related issues, on Sunday alone.
Walla Walla Fire Department spokesperson Jennifer Scott confirmed that the department did not transport anyone over the weekend who was injured from storm-related incidents.
Meteorologist Joe Solomon of the National Weather Service Pendleton office said the Walla Walla area saw an average of about a quarter to a third of an inch of rain. He said this paled in comparison to what areas on the coast saw.
“It was a good amount, but I wouldn’t say it was anything unusual,” he said.
The wind, however, was another story. At official weather observation posts, the highest gust of wind in Walla Walla was tracked at the airport at 55 miles-per-hour.
However, private citizens with their own equipment reported two gusts of 59 miles-per-hour, Solomon said.
Walker said damages to parks started Friday evening when a limb from a tree took down some power lines at Pioneer Park and shut of power in the surrounding area. He said city crews worked late Friday night with Pacific Power crews to clean up and restore power.
While Saturday was calmer, Walker said his crews, as well as those of the Streets department, were kept busy Sunday with trees and branches falling.
“We went ahead and closed the parks,” Walker said. “Due not necessarily to a ton of larger stuff coming down in the parks and cemetery, but just due to the potential hazard. You never know what’s going to happen.”
An estimate of the cost of damage had not yet been calculated, Walker said.
About 700 Pacific Power customers in the Walla Walla area were waiting for their power to be restored Sunday evening.
As of Monday afternoon, Pacific Power’s website showed no outages in the area. The only outages the company had in the state were in Kennewick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.