A Walla Walla Area Veterans Stand Down and Military Appreciation event will be from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Walla Walla VA Medical Center grounds, 77 Wainwright Drive. Access will be through the Walla Walla VA’s entrance off Poplar Street.
A local committee is hosting the event, said member Linda Wondra in a release.
All veterans in the Walla Walla area are encouraged to attend to learn more about the VA and community services and resources available to them.
Advance registration is highly recommended, however, walk-ins are welcome. Follow directional signs for parking, check-in and on-the-spot registration. An outdoor event, physical distancing is encouraged, and masking is required for all participants for everyone’s safety, Wondra said.
Free resources available for veterans include VA services, housing, energy, employment and veterans benefits assistance and numerous local community agencies who will be on hand to provide a wealth of information for veterans who have questions about how to access care or who need assistance.
The Walla Walla VA will offer free flu and COVID-19 vaccinations and a local community resource is offering free haircuts. Breakfast pastries and lunch will be provided to veterans in attendance, first come, first served. Surplus items are also available to veterans.
Pre-register on the Walla Walla VA website home page at wallawalla.va.gov.For registration assistance, contact Wendy Cheng at 509-524-2936.
