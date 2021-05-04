Like other parts of Washington and Oregon, Walla Walla is experiencing drought, and conditions are expected to continue.
Marc Austin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Pendleton office, said observations at the Walla Walla Regional Airport and Whitman Mission are ranking last month as one of the driest April’s since the 1960s or later.
Observations dating back to 1949 at the Walla Walla Regional Airport rank this April as the third driest April on record, with only 0.22 inches of rainfall, Austin said. The driest overall was 0.15 inches of rainfall.
March of 2021 also ranked the third driest with 0.61 inches, he said.
Near the Whitman Mission, with a record dating back to 1962, observations show March of 2021 as the driest March, tied with March of 1965 with 0.16 inches of rainfall. April was the fifth driest with 0.24 inches of rainfall.
In Milton-Freewater, with a record dating back to 1928, April of 2021 was the seventh driest, with 0.26 inches of rainfall.
“Through the spring, we typically have more frequent storm systems come in that bring waves of Pacific moisture into the area,” Austin said.
“We haven’t really seen that as much this year, and so we’ve really been dealing more with dry, stable conditions and because of that and especially now that our daylight hours are increasing, temperatures are warming, we’re starting to see things dry out a lot quicker.”
He said the county does not have the typical amount of soil moisture due to less spring rain, making the drought worse.
The U.S. Drought Monitor puts the county in a category that could mean stunted wheat and corn, an early harvest, an increase in the number of wildfires, and low river flow.
According to the U.S. drought monitor updated Thursday, April 27, 68.34% of Walla Walla County is experiencing the D2 category “Severe Drought.”
Almost all of Walla Walla County is 97.85% in the D1 category “Moderate Drought.”
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the second week of April brought southeast Washington high winds and inclement weather, which prevented spring farm work from happening. Everything was dry, and rain was needed, but wheat looked good.
By the third week of April, Southeast Washington was in severe need of rain, and crops looked dry and continued the last week of April.
For May, Austin predicts temperatures are going to be seasonal, with a few opportunities for rain. Considering the county is moving into the warmer time of year, he is not seeing anything pointing to a major reduction in drought.
“As we get further into the summer, we have fewer and fewer opportunities for rain, and usually when we do get them, they’re more like thunderstorm-type events, and those can be bad for wildfires and things like that.”
He said there is a chance of rain coming in the latter half of this week, Thursday and Friday, and a few days of cooler weather with the potential for showers. However, further into May, June, July and August, opportunities for rain shut down quite a bit, so whatever drought is here at the end of this month is more than likely not going to improve outside of a really rare event.
According to the national Climate Prediction Center, April was slightly warmer than years past, but weather experts look to May to get back to usual temperatures.
The outlook for May calls for near normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation.
Highs for Walla Walla are expected to rise from 66 degrees at the start of May to 74 degrees by the end of the month and lows from 45 to 52 degrees.
April saw temperatures warmer than usual. The average temperature was 52.7 degrees, 0.5 degrees warmer than normal.
High temperatures averaged 65.4 degrees, 2.9 degrees warmer than normal. The highest temperature was 83 degrees on April 29.
Low temperatures averaged 40 degrees, 1.9 degrees colder than usual. The coldest day was 27 degrees on April 11.
On five days of the month, temperatures fell below 32 degrees. The windiest day was April 10, with 55 mph winds.
Precipitation totaled an average of 0.22 inches during April, which was 1.70 inches below normal.
Measurable precipitation — at least .01 inch — was received on five days, with the heaviest, 0.10 inches, reported on April 24.
Precipitation this year has reached 3.69 inches, 4.82 inches below normal.
Since October, the water year precipitation in Walla Walla has been 9.51 inches, 6.02 inches below normal.