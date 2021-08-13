Housing is not affordable for many in Walla Walla County, and the region must take major steps to increase housing stock and lower prices, according to a regional affordable housing plan adopted by the Walla Walla City Council on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
The Walla Walla City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the adoption of a Regional Housing Action Plan, which was drafted in partnership with College Place, Dayton and Waitsburg.
Together, the municipalities submitted a $110,000 grant proposal to the state Department of Commerce in 2019 to develop their Regional Housing Action Plan. Walla Walla, the lead agency in the partnership, was awarded that grant January 2020, and work began on the project in June 2020 after delays due to the pandemic.
According to most government agencies and financial advisors, a household should spend no more than 30% of their income on utility costs and either rent or mortgage payments. Those who spend more are considered “cost burdened,” and those who spend more than half their income on those expenses are “severely cost burdened.”
As of 2018, 28% of renters and 9% of homeowners in Walla Walla County were paying more than half of their household income on housing and utilities. That’s higher than the statewide average of around 23% for renters, though slightly lower than the statewide average of 10% for homeowners. Across Washington, nearly half of all renters spent at least 30% of their income on housing in 2019.
Spending such a high proportion of income on housing costs can prevent households from affording other essentials, such as child care or adequate nutrition, let alone building up savings in case of an emergency or ahead of retirement. Low-income renters have borne the brunt of housing cost burdens, which have increased over the last two decades across the U.S.
Part of the problem stems from significantly lower household incomes: In Walla Walla County, the median household earns around $57,000 per year, compared with around $70,000 statewide, according to the housing plan approved Wednesday. This significantly lowers what can be considered affordable housing.
The median household in Walla Walla County can spend no more than $424 on rent without being considered cost burdened. The same median household could afford mortgage payments, property taxes and utility costs for a house valued at around $69,000. Options in that price range are few and far between, particularly with price increases in the last year as the housing market has undergone a historic pricing squeeze.
Adding to that market pressure is a chronic shortage in new housing stock. The Regional Housing Action Plan recommends that the four participating cities need to increase their housing inventory by 4,685 housing units — houses, apartments, multiplex units — over the next 20 years, not only to keep up with future demand but to make up for current shortfalls.
The cities also need to expand multi-family housing availability, which is typically more affordable. The housing plan recommends the development of 732 new townhomes or multiplexes and 894 other multi-family units. But not all types of units are created equal: Without subsidies, only garden-style apartments — typically two- or three-story units with yard space, such as the Lion’s Gate Apartments on East Isaacs Avenue — will be affordable without additional tax or regulatory incentives from the city to sweet the deal.
Other types of multi-family housing would only be viable with incentives, the housing plan concluded. This includes commercial-style apartments, such as the recently added Lodge Apartments in downtown Walla Walla, which have drawn public criticism for their high rental costs.
To alleviate some of the cost burdens on renters and homeowners, as well as to encourage the development of additional housing inventory, the housing plan makes a number of recommendations. These include development partnerships, multifamily-housing tax incentives, grants for first time home buyers and to rehabilitate housing and increasing land where development is allowed around the cities.
But policy recommendations made in the housing plan are not mandated, and it will be up to municipalities to continue to work to make progress on the goals outlined. Further, the cities involved in drafting the plan will need to work with agencies which weren’t involved in initial discussions, such as the county government, to implement some policy goals, such as expanding the areas where the city can develop.
Walla Walla is the first city to approve the housing plan, and its partner cities are expected to adopt the plan in the coming months. Adoption of the plan is required by Oct. 15 to meet the requirements of the state Department of Commerce, which oversees dispersal of the grant funds for development of the plan.