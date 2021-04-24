A Walla Walla apartment was badly damaged because of a fire Friday afternoon, April 23, according to the Walla Walla Fire Department.
The apartment, part of a complex owned by Jevons Property Management at 503 S. Second Ave., had about $30,000 worth of damage done to it, according to a release from the fire department.
Only one apartment was damaged, nobody was injured and the cause of the fire is still unknown, according to the release.
Dispatchers received a call around 2:23 p.m. Friday with someone reporting black smoke coming from the apartment. Walla Walla police were the first on scene and saw the thick smoke, the release stated.
Firefighters dumped about 25 gallons of water to put out the fire and fully doused it by about 2:49 p.m.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 also responded. South Second Avenue was blocked both ways for about an hour during the response.