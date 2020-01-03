Walla Walla agency head appointed to state LGBTQ Commission

Eastern Washington is very different than the west side of the state, and Everett Maroon plans to make sure officials recognize that for the LGBTQ residents living in it.
And compensate for it as much as possible, he said.
Maroon — executive director of Blue Mountain Heart to Heart, local civil rights advocate and author — has been appointed to Washington state’s new LGBTQ Commission.
The commission was passed into law last spring and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee in May. Its role is to identify the needs of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community members and advocate for those to state lawmakers, Maroon said.
He was asked to be one of 15 commission board members; his inaugural term expires in June, but Maroon said he expects to be reappointed.
The LGBTQ Commission has more members than most commissions in the state, in part because the groups it represents are diverse, Maroon pointed out.
Manny Santiago of Tacoma has been named its executive director. Other executive board members have yet to be elected.
Santiago told the Tacoma News Tribune that, like other state commissions, his office will collect information to advise policy makers from the Legislature to the governor.
Education, Santiago said, is his goal for both government and the LGBTQ community.
“The commission can remind agencies of the rights people have,” he said. “You cannot discriminate against them because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”
Joining this effort in its infancy is exciting, Maroon said.
“I’d like to help get this board started on the right foot.”
There are three commissioners appointed from Eastern Washington — not enough to truly represent the LGBTQ populations of the eastern regions, Maroon said — and they will be charged with increasing the visibility of LGBTQ communities in legislative decisions, improving civil rights and societal acceptance in the state.
“We want to continue to put Washington on this trajectory of equality for all citizens,” he said, adding he anticipates the first commission meeting to take place this month.
A number of states have put similar boards into place, showing a marked increase in the past decade of government support of queer and trans people, Maroon said.
“The narrative of Eastern Washington that gets produced is that we’re hostile, narrow-minded, not inclusive — and that’s wrong,” he said.
People are inclusive, but resources are limited, as is true for nearly any group on this side of the mountains, Maroon explained, adding he sees his role on the commission as someone who can bring that reality to legislators.
“I want to be the person in the room who can help ensure the policies advocated by the commission will be effective and thoughtful for the two-thirds of the population not living in the I-5 corridor.”