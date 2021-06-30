Walla Walla and College Place partnered with Blue Zones Project to assess the walkability of neighborhoods in the two cities.
The assessments were conducted June 14-20 in three locations: Downtown Walla Walla, South Walla Walla, and College Place.
Residents were asked to participate alongside city and community leaders.
Blue Zones Project public policy administrator Emily Brown said many participants asked insightful questions about the spaces and offered their own experiences with using people-powered transportation in the area.
The were also to develop plans for upgrading other areas in addition to the ones assessed.
Poplar Street as a prime example of these discussions, Brown said. City staff and other participants were able to indicate where the street and sidewalk could be more suitable for walking and biking.
This provided opportunity to consider plans the city has prepared for those areas.
“We are excited to partner with the cities of Walla Walla and College Place, the MPO, the county and others to help make it safer to walk and bike,” she said.
Collaborators have spent the past six months building a guiding document and identifying their priorities.
The plans to create a more walk-able and bike-able environment will go into effect soon, said Brown.
Blue Zones Project supports a Local Road Safety Plan for College Place, temporary complete streets and safe routes to school demonstration projects, and working to implement pieces of the Blue Mountain Region Trails Plan.
For questions about plans for College Place, contact Michael Rizzitiello, city administrator, at mrizzitiello@cpwa.us or 509-394-8506.
For questions about plans for Walla Walla, contact Darci Bell at the city’s Public Works Department, at pwinfo@wallawallawa.gov or 509-527-4463.
To learn more about Blue Zones Project Walla Walla Valley visit wwvalley.bluezonesproject.com or email the team at bzpwallawallavalley@sharecare.com.