Walk for Life set for Sunday

The Walk for Life march against abortion is slated for Sunday in downtown Walla Walla.
The march is being organized by the Walla Walla Valley chapter of Human Life of Washington.
Organizers are asking participants to meet at The Father’s House church, 304 N. Second Ave., at 1:30 p.m. Sunday for a prayer service. Demonstrators will then be invited to march from The Father’s House to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 415 W. Alder St.
A reception will follow at St. Patrick Church’s Blanchet Hall.
Organizers call the event an “annual memorial to the unborn.”
Sunday marks National Sanctity of Human Life Day, which was first noted by President Ronald Reagan on Jan. 22, 1984, the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court case, which legalized abortion.
The day is now traditionally observed on the Sunday closest to the Roe v. Wade anniversary, although two years ago President Trump observed it on a Monday, the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, before changing it back to Sunday last year.