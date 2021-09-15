Pioneer Fall Festival

Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, marked the 46th anniversary of Waitsburg’s Pioneer Fall Festival, a family-friendly event at the Bruce House Museum on Main Street. Bluegrass filled the grounds as local bands played, families wandered the grounds watching a blacksmith and other crafters and artists, and history was on display inside the museum and on the grass. Here, festival attendees ask an exhibitor about paraffin candles and how they are made.

 Shannon Pierce, courtesy photo

WAITSBURG — The Waitsburg Historical Society Board of Directors has canceled the 2021 Pioneer Fall Festival, which was set for Sunday, Sept 19.

"We felt this was the best course of action due to the surge in COVID cases in the area," said board member Tom Land in a release. The festival was also canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Plans are underway for the 2022 festival on Sept. 18, 2022.

