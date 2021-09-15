WAITSBURG — The Waitsburg Historical Society Board of Directors has canceled the 2021 Pioneer Fall Festival, which was set for Sunday, Sept 19.
"We felt this was the best course of action due to the surge in COVID cases in the area," said board member Tom Land in a release. The festival was also canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Plans are underway for the 2022 festival on Sept. 18, 2022.
