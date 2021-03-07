The Waitsburg Flood Relief Committee reactivated during last month’s Arctic blast, when a new threat of flooding swelled in the Touchet River Valley.
Formed last year in response to the February 2020 flooding in Waitsburg that destroyed homes along U.S. Highway 12, they were ready if the flood waters came again.
“We seem to be OK. The river rose a little. We’re hopeful,” said Matthew Wyatt, lead pastor for Waitsburg Christian Church, a key member of the committee.
Last February, it was another story altogether.
“My wife and I, the morning of the flood, 2 a.m., we got the flood alert on the phone,” he said. “We opened the church for breakfast, and a lot more people came in with other needs.”
He and his wife, Krystal Wyatt, right away started organizing ways to help.
People kept coming in to help. But many coming in were in desperate need of help.
“It started out as just breakfast,” Matthew Wyatt said. “Then we’d work 20 hours a day, seven days a week. We mapped out homes in need. We shoveled mud out of basements, and we got volunteers to tackle each home. We provided three meals a day, and we provided housing.”
The situation kept evolving, and several families who needed housing ended up sleeping in the church. More volunteers showed up. Donations of furniture, clothing and other everyday items poured in.
The news of the disaster spread across the country, and the Church of Christ of Nashville offered supplies.
“They wanted to make sure we had room for them,” Matthew Wyatt said. “Someone (in Waitsburg) was selling their home, and they had a three-car garage we could use. It turned out, they (the Nashville donors) rolled up in a mega-semi full of supplies. A semi.
“It was full of food boxes, shoes, fans, cleaning supplies. Fabulous. It was a massive undertaking,” he said. “They drove from Nashville, what a blessing. We dispensed every item. Different area churches sent volunteers to tackle projects in over 60 homes.”
The flood came up suddenly the weekend of Feb. 7, 2020, and everyone had to act quickly.
“People found their kids asleep in their beds, and their beds were floating,” Wyatt said.
The volunteers were at the church to take immediate action, and it went smoothly, with no interpersonal problems.
“When we see a need, we fulfill a need. No arguing, no butting heads.”
Jillian Henze, in charge of communications for the committee, said originally the committee was a “ragtag group of volunteers.”
“We are just working with affected families getting supplies and helping with the community,” she said. “That’s my jam. Pastor Matt is our leader.
“For two and a half weeks we worked tirelessly out of the Christian Church,” she said. “Margie Benson was in the kitchen. She fed the committee and the families. A lot of the time, we just went in and cleaned up mud. We had high school students making sack lunches. It’s a solid group. We worked every day. The goal is to get people back into their homes if they’re habitable.”
Many of the homes along the Touchet River were destroyed. In many cases, the flood families are still working with the insurance companies. They needed manpower to come out and get things done. Families needed documentation of losses and damage.
The team’s goals were met within the first three weeks. They helped make sure the immediate needs were met: shelter, food, clean water, clothing, debris and mud removal.
“We needed N95 masks,” Henze said. “If we need to clean the basement, it’s yucky and you don’t want to breathe that.”
This was before masks were part of daily life due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The key is to be prepared, Henze said. Hope for the best but prepare for the worst. A way to be prepared is to go and get some sandbags. She suggested: Check on what is stored in your basement. It shouldn’t be your priceless family heirlooms and photographs.
“Last year, many people on the east side of town woke up with water around their beds,” Henze said. “This year, the flood sirens will sound.”
Volunteer Joy Smith said, so far so good this year with the ground being saturated and the snow melt causing concern.
“Flood mitigation work is tough,” Smith said.
There’s hard, physical work, building or rebuilding berms, filling and hauling sandbags and moving items to upper floors or shelves and rearranging the basement. And there’s the regulations, levees on private property, government agencies can’t go in without permission. Also, Smith said, conflicting regulations cause a lot more difficulty when in the midst of the disaster.
“We did the best we could have done,” Smith said. “If it floods again, it may be in the same area — Preston Avenue. It was a tough hit for many people.”
In spite of the disaster, suffering and the hard work, the volunteers got along great and worked well together.
“It was the funnest time I’ve ever had,” Smith said. “It’s a great group, we would talk it out. We moved resources from one place to another. Reach out to the right people. We got help everywhere and responded to whatever we needed.”
Some of the difficulty in dealing with a waterway is that no matter the situation, you can run afoul of regulations. Those regulations between several agencies may not mesh.
“For example, one agency may say that trees on levees are good, but another one says no trees on levees,” Smith said. So when levees need to be repaired, there’s a problem.
Smith credits the “fantastic leaders of the United Way of the Blue Mountains,” with the assistance they provided to families hit by flooding.
Preparations for potential flooding would include building berms in yards or building reservoirs to contain water. Some residents put in these things, and some didn’t.
Matthew Wyatt also encouraged being proactive, cautious and watchful.
“We are always aware of the weather,” he said. “We’re doing better, but we’re on alert until the snow is melted in the spring.”