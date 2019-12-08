Waitsburg welcomes Christmas this weekend

WAITSBURG — Residents of this town welcomed the holiday spirit this weekend with their yearly celebration called Waitsburg Hometown Christmas.
The event continues today starting at 9 a.m. and wraps up with the John King Waitsburg Hometown Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. on Main Street and the Bill Thompson Memorial Chili Feed at 6 p.m. at Waitsburg Town Hall.
Saturday’s festivities kicked off with a community breakfast at Town Hall, followed by vendors selling unique items like soaps, jewelry, baked goods, coffee and other gift-ready items, just in time for holiday shopping.
Town Hall was abuzz with abundant activities all day, including door prize drawings, cookie decorating and crafts for Christmas tree ornaments. Kids even got to meet Woody and Buzz Lightyear from the “Toy Story” films.
Dozens of people were browsing through the wares of the vendors Saturday afternoon while event organizer Joy Smith announced lucky winners for things like gift certificates to Laht Neppur Brewing Co.
The day wrapped up with the Big Man himself making an appearance at Ten Ton Coffee. And don’t worry if you didn’t get a chance to cross yourself off the Naughty List — Santa Claus will be back at Ten Ton Coffee from 1 to 4 p.m. today.
Today’s events will also feature more shopping opportunities at the Town Hall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and lots of music will be featured on the Town Hall stage starting at noon.
Smith urged people to come to the parade at 5 p.m. today in honor of John King, a former Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputy who died this year and was often heavily involved in the annual parade.
Waitsburg may be a small town, but it once again proves to have a big heart, which is always fully on display at the Waitsburg Hometown Christmas.